FITCHBURG
Mary Jane (Pellegrini) Hennessey, 76 years old, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Heywood Hospital in the company of her two sons, after an abrupt but courageous battle with cancer.
Jane, as was her preference, was born April 21, 1944 in Leominster, MA, the daughter of Gerardo and Sylvia ( LaCombe) Pellegrini. She was predeceased by her most everloving husband, Thomas H. Hennessey, in 2013. She is survived by her two sons - Sean H. Hennessey and wife Elena of Ashburnham, and Patrick M. Hennessey of Gloucester, her three brothers - John, Joseph and Michael, her sister Ellen Mutnansky, and her two grandsons - Gavin and Landon.
Jane graduated from St. Bernard's High School in 1961 and worked for various doctors in Leominster until retiring. Many close friends, acquaintances and strangers alike knew Jane for the special touch she exhibited designing and creating floral arrangements, wreathes and other home accents, both at her store in West Townsend and at the open houses held in her impeccably kept home under the name, "Country Flair."
When not with her grandsons or glue gun, Jane enjoyed walking to the jetty on Wells Beach with the love of her life, Tom, and never missed a chance to spend time with a friend playing slot machines at the casino.
Jane's perpetual class, dignity and "old fashioned" hard work were a joy to behold and will certainly be sorely missed by her family and friends alike.
A funeral mass for Jane will be held on Thursday, November 12th at 11am at St. Anna Church, 199 Lancaster St. Leominster. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, November 11th at the Richardson Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster, from 5-7pm www.richardsonfuneralhome.net View the online memorial for Mary Jane Hennessey