Mary Jane Pauley


1926 - 2020
Mary Jane Pauley Obituary
of Shirley; 93

SHIRLEY

Mary Jane (Fitzgerald) Pauley, 93, of Shirley, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Pauley was born in Lawrence, August 19, 1926, a daughter of Joseph and Mary (Davies) Fitzgerald and resided in Shirley for over sixty five years.

Mrs. Pauley had worked as a bookkeeper for several area companies including Advanced Tool & Die Company in Leominster. She was a member of St. Anthony's Church in Shirley as well as a member of its Ladies Sodality. She also was a member of the Shirley American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed reading and sewing.

She leaves her husband of sixty six years, Chester R. Pauley; a son, Michael D. Pauley of Shirley; two daughters, Ann Marie Pauley and her husband, Dean Lacoff, of Clinton, Kathleen Gutkowski and her husband, William, of Lowell. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Joseph Fitzgerald of California and Rita Fitzgerald of Lawrence.

Pauley

Due to the current restrictions on gatherings funeral arrangements are pending. Please continue to refer to this site as updates will be posted as they become available.

The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020
