Mary Jane Rose Kruger
of Townsend; 82
TOWNSEND - Mary Jane Rose (Grubisich) Kruger, 82 of Townsend, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Boston. Mary Jane lost her battle with the Covid 19 virus after a ten day fight.
She was born in 1937 in Chicago, IL to the late Anton and Maria Grubisich, who emigrated from Croatia to the United States.
She was educated in Chicago and Mount Wachusett Community College in Gardner. She worked from the time she was 18 through her formal retirement in August of 2003. Among her employers were William J MaCaskill Reality and Law, Midway Airport, North Middlesex Regional Schools, Synthetic Material Corporation, Digital Equipment Corporation and The Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
Mary Jane was active in the Townsend community, serving as a either an officer or member of the Finance Committee, the Personnel Board, the Town Charter Committee, the Town Flag Committee, the Republican Town Committee, the Historical Society, the Cultural Council Committee, as well as serving as both a Brownie and Girl Scott leader.
Her passions were spending time with her family, cooking and baking, sewing, quilting and crafting as well as the operation of the town she had come to know as home. She will be remembered for her infectious smile, generous heart and tenacity.
She leaves her husband of 61 years, Russell Kruger; her two daughters, Kathleen of Leominster and Colleen and James Rossi of Fitchburg; her beloved granddaughter Nikkolina Rossi; her sister Yvonne and Mike Sowder; her brother, Frank Grubisich, many nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends across the United States.
She was preceded in death by her brother Anthony and his wife, Lois Grubisich, and her sister-in-law Jeannine Grubisich.
KRUGER - A Celebration of Life will be held
at a later date.
Please consider remembering Mary Jane
with a kind word or deed for someone who needs you.
The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Man Street, Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 15, 2020