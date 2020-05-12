LOWELLSister Mary Jean Verbicky, 82, of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, Worcester.Sister Mary Jean was born Eleanor Jean in Lawrence, daughter of John and Emily (Suda) Verbicky and graduated in 1955 from St. Mary's High School in Lawrence. She graduated in 1963 from Emmanuel College in Boston. She later earned a master's degree in Education from Lowell State College known today as the University of Massachusetts, Lowell.Sister entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in 1955.After four years teaching in the Boston area, Sister spent 48 years as an educator in the Lowell area. She was a teacher at St. Monica School in Methuen before joining the staff at St. Patrick School in Lowell, where she later served as principal from 1969 through 1984. She followed to teach at St. Louis, St. Margaret and the Franco American schools, all in Lowell. She also tutored students outside of school for many years, and ended her teaching ministry back at St. Patrick School and Education Center before her retirement in 2010.Determined never to be idle and open to an interesting challenge, Sister worked twelve summers from 1984 through 1996 managing properties in Hampton Beach including the Bromfield and Sea Mist motels and the Sea Ketch food stand.Sister Mary Jean leaves a niece Linda Capotilupo and her religious family, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She was predeceased by her sister Joan Berry and her brother John Walter Verbicky.VerbickyThe burial will be private in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery in Worcester. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date when restrictions on gatherings are changed.