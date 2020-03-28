|
76, New England Telephone Operator
Fitchburg
Mary Judith Fredenburg, 76, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Highlands after a battle with cancer.
She leaves her sister, Joan A. Catalfano and her husband Anthony of Fitchburg and several nieces and nephews.
Mary is predeceased by a sister Diane G. Frank.
She will be missed by her special friends, Jean-Paul and Rose Marie Cormier.
Mary was born in Fitchburg on October 16, 1943 a daughter of the late Thomas T. and Mary D. (Stanton) Fredenburg. She worked for New England Telephone Co. as a telephone operator for many years. Mary was a very religious woman and a longtime member of St. Bernard's Church. She will be remembered as always being a very friendly person.
Her family and friends would like to give a thank you to the staff at the Highlands, especially the staff on the fourth floor, who took such great care of Mary.
Due to the Corona Virus there will be no public calling hours or funeral services.
A private graveside service will be in St. Bernard Cemetery, Fitchburg
In lieu of flowers, if you wish memorial contributions can be made to Our Father's Hours, P.O. Box 7251, Fitchburg, MA 01420
The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA has been entrusted with Mary's funeral arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2020