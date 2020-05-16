Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother
Fitchburg
Mary L. (Clifford) Curran, Daughter of Timothy and Bridget (Mahoney) Clifford, 96, of Fitchburg died in her home surrounded by her family after a period of declining health on May 15. Mary always had a song in her heart and on her lips for every occasion. She loved her family and friends dearly and even in deteriorating health could rally for a celebration. Mary was raised in Worcester the youngest child of proud Irish immigrants. Devoted bonds between her two sisters and two brothers were sealed at a young age and continued into the next generation with love for her 3 nieces and 4 nephews. After graduating from The Worcester Business School in Worcester Mary worked for the Red Cross. She later moved to Fitchburg after marriage to her husband, John. Upon raising her children, she rejoined the work force at DSS in Fitchburg and remained there until retirement. Mary was a proud member of Oak Hill Country Club in Fitchburg and formed lifelong friendships with her golf and tennis partners. Summer vacations on Cape Cod with her family and Next -To- Family and winter respites in Florida found her on a beach, most every day until the sun went down. Mary and John loved traveling with family and friends. They took two memorable trips to Ireland and were able to connect with family members and visit the countryside walked by generations of their families. For the past 60 years Mary and John could be found every Friday night dining with lifelong friends. Mary and her husband, John, celebrated 70 years of marriage last May with a party attended by family near and far and close friends who shared many stories and life adventures. She is survived by husband John, and their four children, daughter Mary Jane and husband Victor Pelletier (Westminster), John and wife Denise, (Fitchburg) James and wife Jane (Sterling) and Kevin and partner Kim Ansin (Fitchburg). Mary's greatest joy was her 9 grandchildren; Christopher, Brian, Courtney, Jennifer, Matthew, Kelsey, Shannon, Molly and Sara and 6 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by sister Margaret Bennett (Shrewsbury), brother David Clifford (Rochdale), brother Daniel Clifford (Ludlow) and sister Katherine (Worcester.)
Curran
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family asks that you whisper a prayer for her as you sit by an ocean sunset holding loved ones closely. In her memory donations may be sent to UMass Health Alliance Home Health and Hospice, 60 Hospital Road, Leominster MA 01453 or the charity of one's choice.
View the online memorial for Mary L. (Clifford) Curran
Fitchburg
Mary L. (Clifford) Curran, Daughter of Timothy and Bridget (Mahoney) Clifford, 96, of Fitchburg died in her home surrounded by her family after a period of declining health on May 15. Mary always had a song in her heart and on her lips for every occasion. She loved her family and friends dearly and even in deteriorating health could rally for a celebration. Mary was raised in Worcester the youngest child of proud Irish immigrants. Devoted bonds between her two sisters and two brothers were sealed at a young age and continued into the next generation with love for her 3 nieces and 4 nephews. After graduating from The Worcester Business School in Worcester Mary worked for the Red Cross. She later moved to Fitchburg after marriage to her husband, John. Upon raising her children, she rejoined the work force at DSS in Fitchburg and remained there until retirement. Mary was a proud member of Oak Hill Country Club in Fitchburg and formed lifelong friendships with her golf and tennis partners. Summer vacations on Cape Cod with her family and Next -To- Family and winter respites in Florida found her on a beach, most every day until the sun went down. Mary and John loved traveling with family and friends. They took two memorable trips to Ireland and were able to connect with family members and visit the countryside walked by generations of their families. For the past 60 years Mary and John could be found every Friday night dining with lifelong friends. Mary and her husband, John, celebrated 70 years of marriage last May with a party attended by family near and far and close friends who shared many stories and life adventures. She is survived by husband John, and their four children, daughter Mary Jane and husband Victor Pelletier (Westminster), John and wife Denise, (Fitchburg) James and wife Jane (Sterling) and Kevin and partner Kim Ansin (Fitchburg). Mary's greatest joy was her 9 grandchildren; Christopher, Brian, Courtney, Jennifer, Matthew, Kelsey, Shannon, Molly and Sara and 6 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by sister Margaret Bennett (Shrewsbury), brother David Clifford (Rochdale), brother Daniel Clifford (Ludlow) and sister Katherine (Worcester.)
Curran
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family asks that you whisper a prayer for her as you sit by an ocean sunset holding loved ones closely. In her memory donations may be sent to UMass Health Alliance Home Health and Hospice, 60 Hospital Road, Leominster MA 01453 or the charity of one's choice.
View the online memorial for Mary L. (Clifford) Curran
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 16, 2020.