Our thoughts and prayers are with Mary's whole family and all who love her. Reading about her life instantly brought to mind what my Irish grandpa, Hugh, often told me: "To the Irish, a friend is a friend forever...". Mary's daughter, Mary Jane, was in my wife's class at Anna Maria College, and Mary Jane's husband, Vic, was my classmate at Notre Dame High School. May the Blessed Mother bring Mary safely home to the Kingdom of eternal joy. Life is not ended, only changed. Our hope and trust is in the Lord. All our love and prayers, Steve and MarySandra Foster, Friendswood, Texas

Steve and MarySandra Foster