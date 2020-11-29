LEOMINSTER
Mary L. (DeCarolis) Garrett, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday November 23, 2020 at Sterling Village Nursing and Rehab Center. Mary was born in Leominster on October 6 1932, daughter of Antonio and Theresa (Rosa) DeCarolis. She was a member of St. Anna's Church and St. Anna's Society in Leominster.
Mary graduated from Leominster High School and went on to attend the Stevens Business College in Fitchburg. She held various positions over the years as a Legal Secretary for Solomon, Gelinas and Ward, an Office Manager at Leominster Savings Bank and as a Hospital fundraiser with Haney Associates. Mary had a kind and giving heart and gave of herself by volunteering for many organizations including, Our Father's Table, Big Sister, Mass Association for the Blind, United Way and Leominster Hospital.
Her passions included traveling to Italy, ballet and ballroom dancing, listening to classical and jazz music, exercising and teaching yoga, writing stories, and most of all her special love for her grandchildren.
Mary will always be remembered as a gentle loving woman with a gracious spirit who always showed kindness and compassion to others. She quotes her greatest success as "being a Mom to four beautiful daughters, being a good listener, and having a kind heart".
Mary leaves behind four daughters, Susan M. Dubey and her husband Bruce of Groton, Sherry A. Divoll and her husband Douglas of Leominster, Pamela T. Pothier and her husband Paul of Old Orchard, ME, and Lynn M. Dower and her husband David of Poolesville, MD.; one sister Veronica Lorenzen of Leominster; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by one sister Emily Day, and three brothers Louis, Patrick and Ralph DeCarolis.
The family would like to express their genuine heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all the staff at Sterling Village and Trinity Hospice for the exceptional care they provided to Mary.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to: St. Anna Parish in Memory of Mary L. Garrett.
A private service and burial will be held at Richardson Funeral Home and St Leo's Cemetery. A Celebration of Life is being planned for the Spring.