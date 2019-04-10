Sister Mary Laurita Hand

of Leominster; 84



Sister Mary Laurita Hand, 84, known in secular life as Lucille Hand, died April 8, 2019, at Presentation Convent in Leominster, MA.



Sister was born July 26, 1934 in Woonsocket, RI, the daughter of Anna (Grennon) and Lawrence Hand.



She received her early education in Woonsocket, RI and entered the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 24, 1951, professing her final vows on August 20, 1956.



Continuing her education, she received a Bachelor of Education in English from Regina Coeli College, Fitchburg, a Master's Degree in English from Rivier College in Nashua, NH and an Administration Degree from Providence College in RI.



Sister Mary Laurita served as chairperson of the English Department and Drama Director at St. Bernard High School in Fitchburg and later at Bishop Keough High School in Pawtucket, RI. In 1977 she was appointed Assistant Superintendent for the Fall River Diocese in MA, becoming Superintendent in 1980.



Other accomplishments include Geriatrics, Religious Education, Summer Theater, Canon Law and working at Jeanne Jugan Residence in Pawtucket, RI.



Besides her Presentation Community, Sister Mary Laurita is survived by nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.



She is predeceased by her parents, her sisters, Muriel Moscatelli, Irene LeMunyon, Doris Benoit, Mary Edna McCarthy, and Rita Salemi and her brother, Lawrence Hand.



HAND - Sister Mary Laurita's funeral will be celebrated on Friday, April 12 with a Mass at 11:00am in Presentation Convent Chapel, 99 Church St., Leominster, MA. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery in Fitchburg.



Calling hours will be held at the Convent on Thursday, April 11 from 5:00 -7:00pm with a Prayer Service at 6:00pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Presentation Retirement Fund, 99 Church St., Leominster, MA 01453 or may be left at the convent.



THE CURLEY MARCHAND FUNERAL HOME, 89 WEST ST., LEOMINSTER, IS DIRECTING THE ARRANGEMENTS. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 10, 2019