Mary Lou (Roddy) Brown
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
93, Beloved Mother,Grandmother and Sister

Leominster

Mary Lou (Roddy) Brown, 93, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Keystone Center in Leominster, due to natural causes.

She was the wife of the late Richard L. Brown who died in 2015.

Mary Lou leaves three sons, Richard J. Brown and his partner Helen of CA, Robert D. Brown and his wife Heidi and Michael J. Brown all of Fitchburg; one daughter, Tricia L. Pickett and her husband Todd of Westminster; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; one step-granddaughter; two step great-grandchildren and one brother,

Con F. Roddy and his wife Margaret of England.

She is predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Andrea Brown and a brother, Jack Roddy.

Mary Lou was born in Fitchburg on January 10, 1927 a daughter of the late John P and Bertha M. (Connors) Roddy. She was a 1945 graduate of St. Bernard's High School. She worked at Nichols and Frost and at Woolworth's until she retired. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and doing crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends at Liberty Place. Mary Lou was a former member of St. Bernard's Church and is now a member of Our Lady of the Lake Church.

Her funeral will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main Street, Leominster, MA.

Burial will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mary Lou's name to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.

The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA has been entrusted with Marylou's funeral arrangements.

Please visit our website to leave an online condolence and for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors



View the online memorial for Mary Lou (Roddy) Brown


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Funeral
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 345-4151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved