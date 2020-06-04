93, Beloved Mother,Grandmother and Sister
Leominster
Mary Lou (Roddy) Brown, 93, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Keystone Center in Leominster, due to natural causes.
She was the wife of the late Richard L. Brown who died in 2015.
Mary Lou leaves three sons, Richard J. Brown and his partner Helen of CA, Robert D. Brown and his wife Heidi and Michael J. Brown all of Fitchburg; one daughter, Tricia L. Pickett and her husband Todd of Westminster; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; one step-granddaughter; two step great-grandchildren and one brother,
Con F. Roddy and his wife Margaret of England.
She is predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Andrea Brown and a brother, Jack Roddy.
Mary Lou was born in Fitchburg on January 10, 1927 a daughter of the late John P and Bertha M. (Connors) Roddy. She was a 1945 graduate of St. Bernard's High School. She worked at Nichols and Frost and at Woolworth's until she retired. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and doing crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends at Liberty Place. Mary Lou was a former member of St. Bernard's Church and is now a member of Our Lady of the Lake Church.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main Street, Leominster, MA.
Burial will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mary Lou's name to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA has been entrusted with Marylou's funeral arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 4, 2020.