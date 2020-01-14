|
Mary Lou (Bush) Fontaine, 84, of Leominster, died January 11, 2020, in Health Alliance Hospital Leominster. She was born December 25, 1935, in Balston Spa, New York, daughter of the late George and Pearl (Baker) Bush. Mary Lou worked as a secretary at Digital Equip. Corp. in Maynard, MA before her retirement.
She is survived by four daughters; Lisa Couture and her husband Donald of Leominster, Sally Bacon and her husband Daniel of Fitchburg, Susan Fontaine-Parry of Pepperell, and Michelle Fontaine of Leominster, along with six grandchildren; William Couture, Brandon Parry, Erica Parry, Christian Parry, Nicholas Couture, Andrew Parry, and six great-grandchildren.
Mary Lou was predeceased by her husband William Fontaine and a son David Fontaine.
A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, January 16th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, preceeded by a calling hour from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 14, 2020