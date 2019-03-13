Mary Louise (Callahan) Davis, 71

Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother



LUNENBURG - Mary Louise (Callahan) Davis, 71, died peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in HealthAlliance Hospital, Leominster, after a period of declining health.



Mary was born in Oklahoma City, OK, on June 14, 1947, a daughter of the late James and Blanche (Kenworthy) Callahan. She lived in South Boston with her husband Thomas J. Davis for most of her life, before moving to Lunenburg 14 years ago.



Besides her husband Thomas, Mary is survived by two children, Sean M. Davis of Lunenburg and Danielle M. Woods and her husband Robert of Lunenburg; three grandchildren, Heather Watt, Matthew Woods and Andrew Woods; one brother, Patrick Callahan; two sisters, Dorothy Callahan and Katherine O'Neill and her husband Richard; and several nieces and nephews.



Mary was predeceased by one son, Thomas J. Davis; one brother, James Callahan and one sister, Patricia Callahan.



Mary dedicated her life to raising her three children. Family was always most important to her and she cherished every moment she spent with her children and grandchildren. She was a talented crafter. She excelled in needlepoint, crocheting and cross stitch. Mary also was a talented painter and crafted beautiful ceramic houses and figurines. She will be remembered as being loving, funny, feisty and sassy. Mary loved animals especially her dog.



DAVIS - Her funeral will be held on Friday, March 15, at 5pm in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Ave., Lunenburg. Burial will be private.



Visiting hours will be held in the funeral home from 3pm until the time of the service.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2019