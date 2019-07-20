Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
(978) 597-2692
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
View Map
Mary-Lyn (Murray) Allen


1951 - 2019
Mary-Lyn (Murray) Allen Obituary
of Groton, formerly of Townsend

TOWNSEND

Mary-Lyn (Murray) Allen, 68, of Groton, formerly of Townsend, died

unexpectedly Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home.

Ms. Allen was born in Fitchburg, January 2, 1951, the daughter of the late

Marylyn L. (Blakie) Murray and resided nearly forty years in Townsend before

moving to Groton four years ago. She was a 1969 graduate of Fitchburg High

School.

Ms. Allen had worked as a bank teller at the Digital Credit Union in

Littleton. Previously, she had worked at the Apple Barn at Marshall Farm in

Fitchburg. She enjoyed reading, gardening, crafts and spending time with her

family; especially her grandchildren. She attended St. John's Church in

Townsend.

Ms. Allen leaves three sons, Matthew A. Murray and his wife, Jamie, of

Brookline, NH, Joshua M. Aro and his husband, Steven of Townsend, Ryan M. Allen of Hawaii, and her children's father, Thomas P. Allen and his wife,

Elizabeth; a brother, John J. Murray, III and his wife Penny, of Leominster;

two grandchildren, Brigid Murray, Brooke Murray; two nephews, John J. Murray IV, Kris Murray and two nieces, Jennifer Masciarelli and Erica Soo Bee Murray.

Allen

Funeral services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Anderson

Funeral Home, 250 Main Street (Rte 119) Townsend Center. Burial will be in

Hillside Cemetery.

Calling hours are 4-7PM Monday. For additional information or to leave an on

line condolence, please see their website at www.andersonfuneral.com

<http://www.andersonfuneral.com/> .

Memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N.

Michigan Avenue, 17th floor, Chicago, IL 60601.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 20, 2019
