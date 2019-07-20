of Groton, formerly of Townsend



Mary-Lyn (Murray) Allen, 68, of Groton, formerly of Townsend, died



unexpectedly Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home.



Ms. Allen was born in Fitchburg, January 2, 1951, the daughter of the late



Marylyn L. (Blakie) Murray and resided nearly forty years in Townsend before



moving to Groton four years ago. She was a 1969 graduate of Fitchburg High



School.



Ms. Allen had worked as a bank teller at the Digital Credit Union in



Littleton. Previously, she had worked at the Apple Barn at Marshall Farm in



Fitchburg. She enjoyed reading, gardening, crafts and spending time with her



family; especially her grandchildren. She attended St. John's Church in



Townsend.



Ms. Allen leaves three sons, Matthew A. Murray and his wife, Jamie, of



Brookline, NH, Joshua M. Aro and his husband, Steven of Townsend, Ryan M. Allen of Hawaii, and her children's father, Thomas P. Allen and his wife,



Elizabeth; a brother, John J. Murray, III and his wife Penny, of Leominster;



two grandchildren, Brigid Murray, Brooke Murray; two nephews, John J. Murray IV, Kris Murray and two nieces, Jennifer Masciarelli and Erica Soo Bee Murray.



Funeral services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Anderson



Funeral Home, 250 Main Street (Rte 119) Townsend Center. Burial will be in



Hillside Cemetery.



Calling hours are 4-7PM Monday. For additional information or to leave an on



line condolence, please see their website at www.andersonfuneral.com



<http://www.andersonfuneral.com/> .



Memorial contributions may be made to , 225 N.



Michigan Avenue, 17th floor, Chicago, IL 60601.







