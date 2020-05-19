formerly of Leominster, MA
Mary M. Dandley, of Sentry Hill, York, Maine, died peacefully in the early morning of May 15, 2020. Mary was the daughter of Paul Joseph Moran and Francis Genevieve Moran (Champney) of Leominster, Massachusetts. Mary was born March 19, 1934.
Mary was the most wonderful and gracious person imaginable. Whatever kindness and empathy her three children, Marrianne, Noel Jr., and Sean, possess is due to her loving kindness. Their "yelliness" they get from their father, Noel Clark Dandley, who was her long-time husband and love of her life.
Mary and Noel Dandley were the perfect pair at 4'9" and 6'3", respectively. As a military couple, they traveled the world – from Washington State to multiple tours in Germany. During travels and relocations, they forced their children to camp across much of the United States, but tempered this with skiing vacations in Austria.
Mary loved her family and had wonderful stories about growing up in Leominster, Massachusetts, and the surrounding area, with a constantly rotating cast of characters in her typical, highly-extended Irish family. She was particularly appreciative of their support when Noel was deployed to Vietnam and she was left alone with three children. Mary loved her family so much that they moved back to Leominster, at Noel's retirement, for many years, before relocating to Rindge, NH, only 30 minutes away.
Mary was the person that everyone could turn to in a time of need, worry or stress. She loved you as you were. Mary never failed to make you feel better after talking with her. Her acceptance was a comfort to many, and a lesson for us all.
She loved her children with all her heart, and loved their spouses, John, Jayne and Pam just as much. Like her mother, Mary was "Nana" to her grandchildren, Erinn, Michael, Joshua, Nathan and Noel III. She was often heard whispering to each of them, "I like you best, don't tell the others." Nana was filled with joy seeing her grandchildren grow into thriving, kind adults. She was never happier than when talking about her great-grandchildren, Crosby, Felix and Graham.
Mary spoke about her siblings fondly. While stationed across the globe it was them, their spouses and children that she missed. She was thankful to regain the closeness that she remembered when she moved back to Massachusetts. Growing up in a small original colonial farm house in the Morse Hollow section of Leominster she was one of seven children, six of whom were predeceased: Paulin F. Kimball, Natalie A. Johnson, Lois M. Gradito, John J. Moran, Terrance P. Moran and James M. Moran who is currently residing in Andover, MA.
She was always there for her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Mary spent her final years at Sentry Hill in York, Maine where she regaled her fellow residents with her wit at dinner and finally learned what a podcast is. Even there, many of her friends would comment on what a great light she was in their lives.
Mary now joins her love, Noel, where they are dancing together.
Funeral services will be held privately. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 19, 2020.