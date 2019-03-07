Mary M. (Stewart) Fortugno

of Leominster; 76



LEOMINSTER - Mary M. (Stewart) Fortugno, 76, passed away at home on Friday, March 1, 2019 following an illness. She is predeceased by her husband of 20 years, Alphonsus Fortugno, Jr., her infant son, Mark Santos, and an infant grandson, Jack Bloch. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Christopher Fortugno & Myra of West Boylston; Timothy Fortugno & Kelly of Elk Grove, CA; Paula Santos & Donald LaField, of Montgomery; and Rick Fortugno & Anita of Medford, OR; her siblings and spouses, George Stewart & Joan of Woburn; Barbara Prewandowski & Walter of Norton; and Arthur Stewart & Maryanne of Lancaster; 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.



Mary was born in Clinton to the late George "Baron" & Eileen (Grimley) Stewart. She attended local schools and graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1960. In addition to raising her family, Mary held many positions including quality control inspector for Nypro, Inc. and Phalo Plastics, before her current position at the Montachusett Opportunity Council in Fitchburg. She was a woman of great faith and long-time member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton. She took pleasure in knitting, crocheting and was an avid reader. Mary also enjoyed trips to the casinos with her friends and family. She was most proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be remembered fondly by family and friends.



FORTUGNO - Funeral services are to be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 3 until 5PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mary Fortugno to a . Online condolences may be placed at www.philbincomeaufh.com.