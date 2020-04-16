|
|
of Fitchburg; 97
Mary Mildred (Thomas) Preston, 97, of Fitchburg, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at The Highlands in Fitchburg.
Born in Lunenburg on May 31, 1922, to Richard and Seena (Suomala) Thomas, she was the oldest of four girls and from childhood on was a proud Fitchburg resident. Mildred graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1939, and from Fitchburg State Teachers College in 1942. In high school she was an enthusiastic member of a group who called themselves the Nighthawks. The seven young women kicked up their heels on a regular basis and remained friends for life. She is survived by Nighthawk Millie Wilbur. A lifelong lover of politics, Mildred was an avid reader who devoured four newspapers daily.
In 1944 she married Frank Preston, Jr., and they enjoyed 42 years of marriage until his death in 1986. She is also predeceased by her three sisters, Joan, Betty, and Janet.
Mildred was the devoted mother of four children (probably why she relished a martini on Saturday nights)—Frank of Fitchburg; Elizabeth and her husband Peter Dimond of West Newton; Carolyn and her husband Peter Mathiasen of Concord; and Thomas and his wife Elizabeth Schaeffer of Austin, TX--and cherished "Mims" to grandchildren Thomas Mathiasen of Washington, DC; Kathryn Dimond of Brooklyn, NY; and Aurelia and Portia Schaeffer-Preston of Austin, TX. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful for the loving, compassionate care given to their mother by the amazing staff at The Highlands in Fitchburg.
Because of the current COVID-19 restrictions, services were private. The family plans to have a gathering to celebrate Mildred's life at a later date.
View the online memorial for Mary Mildred Preston
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 16, 2020