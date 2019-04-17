Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
Bennington, VT
Burial
Following Services
Park Lawn Cemetery
Mary Nikitas Geannelis Obituary
Mary Nikitas Geannelis

Mary Nikitas Geannelis (April 4, 1934 - April 14, 2019) passed away peacefully at her home on West Road, Bennington, Vermont with her loving family surrounding her.

A Greek Orthodox Funeral Service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Bennington on Saturday April 20, 2019 at 11:00am. Burial will take place following the service in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery.

Friends are invited to call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington on Friday evening, April 19, from 4:00pm - 7:00pm.

For the complete obituary please visit www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 17, 2019
