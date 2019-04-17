|
|
Mary Nikitas Geannelis
Mary Nikitas Geannelis (April 4, 1934 - April 14, 2019) passed away peacefully at her home on West Road, Bennington, Vermont with her loving family surrounding her.
A Greek Orthodox Funeral Service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Bennington on Saturday April 20, 2019 at 11:00am. Burial will take place following the service in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery.
Friends are invited to call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington on Friday evening, April 19, from 4:00pm - 7:00pm.
For the complete obituary please visit www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 17, 2019