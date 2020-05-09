Mary O. Plummer
1935 - 2020
Proud US Army Veteran

Leominster

Leominster - Mary O. (Morcaldi) Plummer, 85, of Leominster died May 5, 2020, in HealthAlliance Hospital, Leominster. She was born April 9, 1935, in Leominster, daughter of the late Joseph and Stella (Shepard) Morcaldi. Mary was a proud veteran of the US Army. She served in the RA WAC from Nov. 1956 through Aug. 1959. She served as a supply specialists and earned the rank of Pvt. She was a member of American Legion Post 429, Fitchburg, Amvets, and British American Club. Mary shot darts and was a board member for the Montachusett Dart Association and loved doing crafts and playing Bingo.

Mary is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ronald W. Plummer of Leominster, nieces; Deborah Jones and her husband Kenneth of Fitchburg, Cheryl Hebert of Hubbardston, MA, nephew; Joseph J. Morcaldi of Fitchburg, grandniece; Sara and her husband John, of Peabody, great grand niece Hannah of Peabody, MA and close friends, MaryAnn Richardson and her husband Arland of Lunenburg, MA.

She was predeceased by a sister; Irene E. LeBlanc and a brother; James J. Morcaldi.

A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Burial will take place in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, MA.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster is directing arrangements.

To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 9, 2020.
