Mary O. Plummer
US Army Veteran

Leominster - Mary O. (Morcaldi) Plummer, 85, of Leominster died May 5, 2020, in HealthAlliance Hospital, Leominster.

A Memorial Mass will take place Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg, MA. Burial was held in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, MA. There are no calling hours..

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster is directing arrangements.

To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
