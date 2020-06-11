Mary P. Trapani
1937 - 2020
LEOMINSTER

Mary P. Trapani, 83, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 after a long struggle with Lupus and Heart Disease. Mary was born in Cambridge, MA in 1937, the youngest of nine children born to William and Grace (Southwick) Sweeney.

Mary leaves her daughters Tammy M. Piermarini and husband David of Leominster, Becky M. Schofield and husband Charles Jr. of Clinton, ME and son Jeffrey J. Trapani and wife Donna Bell of Gardner, grandchildren Tara Melot and husband Ricky, Andrew Schofield and wife Stephanie, Timothy Schofield and husband Kyle Williams, Nico Piermarini, Bob Jonhston, Joshua Trapani and Jenny, Lynn White and husband Shane. She also leaves six great grandchildren who called her Gigi, her sister in law Cecile Sweeney of Florida and many nieces and nephews, especially Sandy, Terrie and Michael. Mary was predeceased by her husband Jasper L. Trapani and her grandson Todd Schofield along with her siblings, her dearest friends, Billy, Ellie, Donald, Edna, Mabel, Eddie, Rosie and Timmy.

Mary graduated from Athol High School in 1955. She had many different avenues of employment throughout her life's course and retired from the Board of Health in Fitchburg as a senior clerk. She was a former member of The Leominster Art Association, enjoyed going to the theater and loved to visit the beach.

Mom would always find the artist to be her most true self. Avid painter, floral arranger, cake decorator and crafter.

A surprisingly tenacious fighter, she took on every challenge and she will be sorely missed.

We would like to thank the Health Alliance Home & Hospice Nurses and the Montachusett Home Care program.

A private service will be held at a later date. The family requests no flowers.

The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home 106 West St. Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
