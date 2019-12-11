|
Mary (Pagnotto) Robichaud, 91, of Leominster, MA and a former resident of Fitchburg, MA, passed away peacefully Friday evening at Manor on The Hill in Leominster, with her family at her side.
Mary was born in Fitchburg, MA July 2, 1928 daughter of Dominic and Rose (Ruberti) Pagnotto. She was raised in Fitchburg and lived most of her life here.
Mary worked as a Hairdresser for ten years, she also worked eleven years at Fitchburg State University in the cafeteria and also ten years at Foster Grant in Leominster before she retired.
She enjoyed playing cards with her many friends at Liberty Place and joining her friends for morning coffee. She was a communicant for St. Anthony De Padua Church in Fitchburg, MA.
She is survived by her daughter Lisa A. Brogna and her partner Barry Iozzo of Southbridge , her brother Alphonse Pagnotto of Fitchburg, MA, grandchildren Emily Brogna, Benjamin and Trista Iozzo, great grandchildren, Tayliana and Tenzen and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Kenneth E. Robichaud in 2007, and her brothers Leonard and Mario Pagnotto.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday December 14,2019 with a Mass @ 10:30a.m. in St. Anthony De Padua Church, 84 Salem St. Fitchburg, MA . Interment will follow in St. Bernard"s Cemetery. A calling hour will be held prior to the Mass from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home. All are welcome to attend.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario - Director – Owner.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 11, 2019