Mary Rose (Roselli) Rizzo, 87

Leominster - Mary Rose (Roselli) Rizzo, 87, died peacefully on Thursday, June 18th, in her daughters home, in Loxahatchee, Florida, surrounded by her children. Mary was born in Fitchburg, MA, on April 18th, 1933, daughter of John Roselli and Rose (Matteo) Roselli. Mary lived in Fitchburg until 1976 before moving to Leominster and then to South Florida in 2017. Mary loved people and especially enjoyed going out to breakfast or lunch as well as shopping with her sister and many friends. Mary loved spending time at Hampton beach when she was younger and also treasured her South Florida beach days when traveling south for many winters. She was very passionate about sports, rarely missing a Red Sox, Patriots or Celtics game. Her meatballs and Lasagna were the envy of her whole family. Best Lasagna Ever! If she had one wish, it would be to go dancing, like she had so often, back in her younger days, at Whalom Park. What was most dear to her heart were her 3 children to whom she gave unconditional love.

Mary was preceded in death by Dan, her husband of 64 years, who passed away 4 days before her and also her sister and best friend, Pam Cote.

She leaves her three children; Peter Rizzo and his wife Kim; Danny Rizzo Jr; Lisa Blood and her husband Tim; her 5 grandchildren, Jessica, Nicole, Michael, Joel and Joshua and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be private and held at a later date as well as the burial which will be in The St. Bernards Cemetery, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

