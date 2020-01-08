|
WATERVILLE, MAINE/FITCHBURG - Mary Tweedie, age 66, died unexpectedly November 21, 2019. She was living in Westbrook, Maine.
Mary was born on September 11, 1953, and grew up in Waterville, Maine.
Mary was predeceased by her mother, Anne Swears, her step father, Eugene Swears, and her sister, Patricia Kern.
She is survived by her Father, Roland Tweedie of Vallejo, CA; Her half sister, Maureen Tweedie of Fremont, CA; and her half sister, Linda Swears of Fitchburg, MA.
Mary graduated from Waterville High School in 1972. She served two stints in the United States Navy in the late 1970's when it was not common for women to serve in the military. Mary ran her own business called, "Finest Kind Business Solutions." She later worked as a computer operator, medical transcriptionist, and School Bus Monitor. Mary had lived with her sister Linda until this past May, when she moved back to her home state of Maine. She was so happy to once again have a Maine Driver's License and Maine plates on her car.
Mary loved research and was very involved in Genealogy. She was a huge Red Sox and Patriots fan. She loved music.
Mary will be remembered as an intelligent, kind, caring, and loyal person and is dearly missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to "Run To Home Base," in Mary's name will honor her memory and support our Veterans by mailing to Red Sox Foundation, attn: Run to Homebase, Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston, MA 02215 or by visiting runtohomebase.org.
There will be a Celebration of Mary's Life at the home of her sister Linda, on 9/11/2020, at 49 Mallard Drive, Fitchburg, MA; from 4pm-7pm.
Simard Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 8, 2020