Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Tweedie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Tweedie


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WATERVILLE, MAINE/FITCHBURG - Mary Tweedie, age 66, died unexpectedly November 21, 2019. She was living in Westbrook, Maine.

Mary was born on September 11, 1953, and grew up in Waterville, Maine.

Mary was predeceased by her mother, Anne Swears, her step father, Eugene Swears, and her sister, Patricia Kern.

She is survived by her Father, Roland Tweedie of Vallejo, CA; Her half sister, Maureen Tweedie of Fremont, CA; and her half sister, Linda Swears of Fitchburg, MA.

Mary graduated from Waterville High School in 1972. She served two stints in the United States Navy in the late 1970's when it was not common for women to serve in the military. Mary ran her own business called, "Finest Kind Business Solutions." She later worked as a computer operator, medical transcriptionist, and School Bus Monitor. Mary had lived with her sister Linda until this past May, when she moved back to her home state of Maine. She was so happy to once again have a Maine Driver's License and Maine plates on her car.

Mary loved research and was very involved in Genealogy. She was a huge Red Sox and Patriots fan. She loved music.

Mary will be remembered as an intelligent, kind, caring, and loyal person and is dearly missed.

Tweedie

Memorial contributions may be made to "Run To Home Base," in Mary's name will honor her memory and support our Veterans by mailing to Red Sox Foundation, attn: Run to Homebase, Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston, MA 02215 or by visiting runtohomebase.org.

There will be a Celebration of Mary's Life at the home of her sister Linda, on 9/11/2020, at 49 Mallard Drive, Fitchburg, MA; from 4pm-7pm.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.

Simard Funeral Home is assisting the family.



View the online memorial for Mary Tweedie
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mack Family Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -