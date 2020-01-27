|
|
Beloved Mother and Grandmother
Leominster-Mary Ursula (Shea) Murchie, 86, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her home with her loving family at her side.
Her dedicated and beloved husband of 52 years Robert C. Murchie died in 2008.
She leaves three sons, Robert Murchie and his wife Elizabeth of Hopkinton; Brian Murchie and his wife Kimberly of Westminster and Barry Murchie and his wife Susan of Fitchburg; one daughter, Mary Beth Jokela and her husband Robert of Leominster.
She enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up. She leaves Ellen Murchie, Patrick Murchie, Colin Murchie, Daniel Jokela, Catherine Jokela, Connor Murchie, Megan Murchie, Nicole Murchie and Thomas Murchie. She joins two grandchildren, Abby and Matthew Murchie in heaven.
Her family, friends and faith were the center of her life. She leaves behind her loving nieces and nephews, special cousins and dear friends.
She is predeceased by three sisters, Joan Catherine Shea who died in 2014, Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Shea who died in 2007 and Eleanor Cleary who died in 2008.
She was born in Fitchburg, on November 21, 1933, a daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine (Buckley) Shea. She was a 1951 graduate of St. Bernard's High School.
Her funeral will be held from the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, with a mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Bernard Parish @ St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic Street, Fitchburg, MA.
Interment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Off St. Bernard Street, Fitchburg, MA
Calling hours will be in the funeral home on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Neonatology Fund, Newborn Intensive Care Unit, UMass Memorial Medical Center, 119 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605.
