Mary Victoria (Marabello) Borg, 92, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 after a short illness. She was at home surrounded by her loving family and was surely embraced by her loving husband Hugh, who passed away 10 days earlier.
Mary was born on March 23, 1927 in Fitchburg. A daughter of Francesco and Maria (Minisi) Marabello, immigrants from Sicily, Italy. She is survived by her four sons; John Borg and his wife Debbi of Epping, NH, Hubert P. Borg, Jr. of Fitchburg, Stephen Borg of Troy, NY, Christopher Borg and his wife Shelley of Savannah, GA, three daughters; Paula Roberts and her husband David of Fitchburg, Julie Boutwell and her husband David of Ashby, Mary Beth Carpenter and her husband Michael of Westminster. She is also survived by her sisters Sue Marabello of Sterling and Connie Ojanen and her husband John of Midlothian, VA, brother-in-law Edwin Wagg and Annie of Ashburnham, and sister-in-law Marie Toth and her husband Robert of Hicksville, NY.
Mary leaves her cherished grandchildren, Benjamin Roberts and his wife Cristina, Nicholas Roberts, Meghan Dakin and her husband Mark, Julia Brown, Kirstin Borg, Shaun Boutwell, Chelsea Bydlinski, Marie and Jaslin Boutwell, Mary Victoria and Michael Carpenter, Jr., Christopher and Samuel Borg; great-grandchildren; Elizabeth Dakin, Mateo Roberts, Max and Lilah Boutwell, Parker Bydlinski and many beloved nieces and nephews as well as an abundance of lifelong friends.
Besides her husband, Mrs. Borg was predeceased by two brothers; Thomas Marabello and his wife Joyce, Frank Marabello and his wife Lil, sisters; Josephine Bilotta and her husband Herbie, Agatha Wagg, and her dear cousin Nenay Schultz.
Mary was a devoted wife, loving mother of seven children, as well as an amazing grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a 1945 graduate of Fitchburg High School. A magnificent cook, she had a talent for making everything she touched delicious. Mary had a knack for style and decorating. She was a founding member of the Madonna of the Holy Rosary Parish, sang in the choir, taught religious education and worked at the Garlic Festival and Lenten Fish Fry for many years. She was also a member of the Daughters of Isabella, the Sons of Italy, and the Serra Club. She participated in committees that contributed to her children's education,volunteered at various organizations, including the Family Life Center and participated in the Perpetual Adoration at St. Camillus Church.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband, family, and friends and also vacationing at Cape Cod and Maine. She made several trips to Sicily, as well as other places in Europe to visit family.
In addition to her family, she was cared for at home by loving Home Health Care Aides, including long-term aide Patty Palmer. Thank you, Patty, Donna, Joyce, Norma, Mary and Francine. You have become part of the family. We are also grateful to Mary's dear friend June Gaudet and the hospice staff for their compassionate care and support for the family.
Calling hours are from 5-8 PM on Tuesday, November 26 at the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg, MA. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 27 at St. Anthony's Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon. Memorial donations can be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Joseph Parish, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg, MA 01420.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 25, 2019