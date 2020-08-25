Beloved partner, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
TOWNSEND
MaryAnne Murphy, 63, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Nashoba Valley Hospital after a short illness.
She leaves her partner of 13yrs, George Morgado of Townsend, one brother, Bernard P. McGuirk and his wife Betty of Fitchburg, two sisters-in-law, Joanne McGuirk of Fitchburg and Jennifer Murphy of Lunenburg, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is predeceased by two brothers, William J. Murphy of Lunenburg and Michael P. McGuirk of Fitchburg.
MaryAnne was born in Fitchburg on September 2, 1956, the daughter of William T. Murphy and Helen (Crawford) McGuirk-Murphy. She graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1975. She received a certificate in Early Childhood Education from MWCC.
MaryAnne enjoyed the outdoors and would enjoy going on walks, going to the beach, sitting in the sun, playing with her youngest niece Gracie, attending family gatheringsand she especially loved a good parade. She was an avid New England Sports fan through the good years and the bad; and enjoyed loving and laughing with family and friends.
In MaryAnne's honor the family asks that you do something nice for someone in need. The world needs more kindness these days.
In consideration of our current restrictions regarding social gatherings and to preserve the health of others, aCelebration of MaryAnne's Life will take place at a later date.
A funeral Mass for Maryanne (with limited attendanceallowed) will be held on Saturday, August 29th, 10:00am at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main St, Leominsterand her burial will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in her name to the Autism Speaks organization.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com
