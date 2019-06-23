a lifelong resident of Leominster



MaryBeth (Buckley) Brow, 58, of Leominster, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 19th, surrounded by her loving family, after a long battle with brain cancer.



MaryBeth, a lifelong resident of Leominster, was born August 17th, 1960, the daughter of Connie and Beth (Stanley) Buckley. She was the oldest of three children, and was a wonderful big sister to her siblings Patti and Neil. Throughout their childhood, they took many winter trips to Mt. Snow and spent their summers at the family camp on Spec Pond in Lancaster. MaryBeth attended St. Leo School and St. Bernard's High School, where she played basketball and softball. She graduated in 1978, and then attended St. Anselm College, where she earned her degree in Nursing in 1982. She later received her Master's Degree in Nursing in 2002 from Regis College. In the early stages of her career, MaryBeth worked as a visiting nurse, and she cared for many patients throughout her 10+ years there. In 1994, she left the VNA and became the school nurse at Leominster High School, where she found her passion and remained for 24 years until her diagnosis. During those 24 years, she expertly and lovingly cared for multi-generations of students and staff members, always there to provide medical attention, moral support, or a listening ear to anyone who needed it. In addition to caring for her students, MaryBeth was also an amazing caretaker for her entire extended family. She was always the first phone call when any of her nieces, nephews, aunts, or uncles had a question or needed help, and she never hesitated to come to their aide.



She was a member of St. Leo's Church, where she married the love of her life in 1985, and she was a devoted wife for the 34 years that followed. She and her husband David enjoyed many summers camping, winter ski trips, vacations to Cape Cod, and long weekends in Freeport, ME and North Conway, NH, with their forever friends, Jack and Colleen Tucker. MaryBeth was an avid reader, and was known to have a book in her pocketbook wherever she went. She was a loving mother to her two daughters Catherine and Elizabeth, and her pride in them showed in her eyes when she spoke of them. She was their biggest supporter in everything they did, and she could always be found on the sidelines at field hockey games, softball games, and tennis matches, donning her Blue Devil Blue. She shared with them her love of Spec Pond summers, the Patriots, and the Red Sox, and she cherished family time together.



MaryBeth is survived by her husband David; her daughters Catherine and Elizabeth; her mother Beth (Stanley) Buckley; her sister Patti Buckley Malcolmson and brother-in-law Ralph Malcolmson; brother Neil Buckley and his wife Janet; mother-in-law Edith (Flannagan) Brow; brother-in-law Edward "Chicky" Brow and his wife Kathy; sister-in-law Gail (Brow) Sticklor and her husband Arthur, all of Leominster; and brother-in-law Thomas Brow and his wife Janie, of Deltona, FL. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, goddaughters, aunts, cousins, and friends. The difference she made in so many lives was immeasurable, and she will be sorely missed by all who knew her, especially her best four-legged friend Finley.



She was predeceased by her father, Cornelius "Connie" E. Buckley, Jr., and her father-in-law Felix H. Brow, both of Leominster.



The funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster, with a Mass at 11 am, in St. Leo's Church, 128 Main St., Leominster. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 24th from 4 to 7 pm, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to David Brow, 32 Hale St., Leominster, MA 01453, for a memorial fund to be set up in MaryBeth's memory to benefit students in need at Leominster High School. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net







