Marybeth (Cunningham) Morley, 60, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at HealthAlliance Leominster Hospital after an illness.



She leaves her husband, Michael Morley; two sons, Lucas Morley and Evan Morley all of Fitchburg; three brothers, James W. Cunningham III and his wife Sharon of Ocean View, HI, Thomas Cunningham of Fitchburg and Andrew Cunningham of Leominster; one sister, Catherine Kwiatowski and her husband David of Laguna Woods, CA; one sister-in-law, Margaret (Haley) Cunningham of Fitchburg and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by a brother, William "Buckwheat" Cunningham and a niece, Tiffany Cunningham.



Marybeth was born in Fitchburg, on September 16, 1958 a daughter of the late James W. and Mildred "Millie" N. (DuVarney) Cunningham Jr. She graduated from St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School in 1976. After a gap year working at the then Keystone Nursing Home she followed her childhood dream of becoming a nurse, graduating from the Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School's Nursing Program. She worked as an LPN for many years for various Physicians at Leominster Hospital's Professional Building.



She enjoyed arts and crafts, painting, stenciling and going to Old Orchard Beach, Maine.



Her funeral will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, with a mass at 10:00 am in St. Bernard Parish @ St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420.



Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Off St. Bernard Street, Fitchburg, MA



Calling Hours will be in the funeral home on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.



