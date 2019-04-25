of Fitchburg; 84 Fitchburg Maryjean (Cristofono) Lakutis, 84, of Fitchburg, passed away on April 23, 2019 in River Terrace Healthcare.



Maryjean was born in Fitchburg on March 31, 1935, a daughter of the late Antonio and Theresa (Zirpolo) Cristofono. Along with her husband Peter, she was a 1952 graduate of Fitchburg High School. Maryjean spent her career as a Bank Teller for the former Worcester County Savings Bank until her retirement.



She always enjoyed tending to her beautiful gardens and could often be found with one of her beloved Airedale Terriers by her side. Maryjean loved summering on Cape Cod and taking in the beautiful fall foliage in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. The time she spent with her family was very dear to her and she will be greatly missed.



She is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Peter Lakutis of Fitchburg; brother, Anthony Cristofono and his wife Janice of Fitchburg; niece Debra Noonan and her husband Tom of Leominster, and her nephew James Cristofono and his wife Laura of Puyallup, Washington. Lakutis Maryjean's funeral will be held in Saint Anthony di Padua Church in Fitchburg on Saturday, April 27 at 11:00am. Burial will be held privately at a later date. There are no calling hours. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is directing arrangements.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Saint Anthony Church Restoration Fund, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg, MA 01420.







