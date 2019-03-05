Maryruth (Courtemanche) Leger

FITCHBURG - Maryruth "Liz" (Courtemanche) Leger, 86 a devoted wife, caring mother, loving grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully and called to heaven by God, March 3, 2019 at Sterling Village Nursing Facility, Sterling, MA.



She was born November 26,1932 in Fitchburg, MA, daughter of Raymond and Margaret (Reily) Courtemanche. She was raised in Fitchburg and lived in the same home on Hancock St. her entire life. She attended and graduated from Fitchburg High School class of 1951. She was a devote Catholic and attend Mass every Sunday until she became ill. At Sterling Village where she was a resident, she would say two rosary's every Sunday morning. She had been a parishioner of St. Bernard' Church and later a parish member of St. Francis of Assisi Church.



She worked many years before her retirement ,first at the former Lucy Helen Hospital then for S& H Green Stamps and then for Carter's Kids Wear. She enjoyed visiting her friends at the Fitchburg Senior Center, playing cards, bingo, and watching her favorite teams play, The Red Sox and Patriots. Most recently she enjoyed watching both teams win , the World Series and the Super Bowl. She was most happy during summer months spending her time in her pool. She taught all her grandchildren to swim, which gave her tremendous joy. Having Sunday coffee on the deck with her family was cherished and brought her so much happiness. She enjoyed life and was always smiling. She brought rays of sunshine everyone she came to know.



She is survived by her two sons, Gary Leger and wife Barbara of Leominster, MA and Mark "Chooch" Leger of Fitchburg, MA, grandchildren, Amy Selinga, Daniel Leger, Katie and Megan Leger, Great-grandchildren Kyle, Caiden, Brianna, Logan and Alayna. She was predeceased by her husband Aime Leger in 2011, her daughter Susan Selinga, granddaughter Cheryl Selinga and daughter-in-law Kathy Leger



Her family would like to extend special thanks to her caregivers at Sterling Village who provided exceptional and compassionate care during the last eighteen months of her life, and also to Trinity Hospice for their compassion these last two weeks.



LEGER - Her funeral will be held on Friday March 8, 2019 with a Mass @ 9:15 a.m. in St. Francis of Assis Church, 81 Sheridan St., Fitchburg. Interment will follow in Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery, Winchendon, MA. Calling hours are Thursday evening from 5 until 7p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The Pan Mass Challenge.org or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN. 38105-9959.



The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario Director - Owner.