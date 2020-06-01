Masako Terry Turner was born October 6, 1932, in Tokyo to Matsuzo and Aki Toda as the eldest of five siblings, Seiichi, Yoshiko, Kenji and Kazue. She grew up in Tokyo, witnessing the destruction of WW II. Masako eagerly embraced the free post war spirit working many different jobs, including as a waitress where the first tap beer was served in Tokyo, and dancing late into the night and quietly returning home so as not to wake her mother. It was around this time that she met Albert Turner, a young American GI from Colorado. They eventually married, and she sailed to the United States with just two suitcases and a footlocker. Together they had two daughters, Myrna and Mary. They moved often, living in Colorado, Germany, Japan and Oklahoma, eventually settling in Massachusetts. Albert passed away in 1968, and Masako was later remarried to Frank Kinneman for over twenty-five years.

Masako passed away in her home in Cabot, Arkansas, on the night of May 3rd. She had a bold personality, a unique way of viewing the world and was always very hard working-even mowing her own lawn until a few years ago. She is survived by her daughters, Myrna Becker of Cabot, Arkansas, and Mary Turner of Nashville, Tennessee. She has three grandchildren, Alenya Becker of New York City; and Justin and Lindsey Khim.

No funeral services will be held. Masako's final resting place will be next to her first husband, Albert Turner, in St. Bernard's Cemetery in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

