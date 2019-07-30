|
|
January 21, 1938 to July 28, 219
Leominster
Matilda "Tillie" Beausoleil, 81, of Leominster, MA, passed away after an illness on July 28, 2019, at UMassMemorial HealthAlliance Hospital, Leominster Campus, with many family and friends by her side.
Tillie currently lived at Venture Community Service Group Home in Leominster and previous to that she resided with her niece/caregiver Laurie A. Leger and family in Leominster, after moving from her lifelong home with her mother. Tillie will be sadly missed by her family, extended family at her group home and friends.
Tillie was born on January 21, 1938, in Leominster, MA. She was the daughter of Theophile Beausoleil and Mary G. (Siciliano) Beausoleil, of Leominster. Tillie was predeceased by her father, Theophile Beausoleil, who passed away on March 25, 1978, her mother, Mary G. (Siciliano) Beausoleil, on September 14, 2013 and her brother-in-law, George S. Higgins Jr., on July 13, 2013.
Tillie was the middle child of three children. She leaves two sisters; Bessie Higgins and Mary Hebert and husband Wesley, and nieces and nephews; George S. Higgins III and wife Debbie, Theresa, Robert C. Higgins and wife Diane, Lisa M. Martin and husband Jim, Laurie A. Leger and husband Donnie, Ricky Hebert, David Hebert, Donna DiNardo and their families. Also surviving are her great nieces and nephews, Tiffany Hachey and husband Mike, Melissa Dufort and husband Kevin, Natalie Higgins, Robert Higgins Jr., Ryan Martin and wife Michelle, Craig Martin and wife Samantha, Chandler Leger, Loreena Leger and great-great niece and nephew Alan Hachey and Meagan Hachey, as well as many cousins.
Tillie and her mother were inseparable and loved each others company. Tillie found enjoyment in making puzzles, her jewelry, shopping and trying on clothes, going to the hairdresser, getting her fingernails painted, music, dancing, food, going to Cape Cod and most of all holiday parties with her family and friends, especially her Birthday and Christmas.
Tillie attended The Manor On the Hill in Leominster for 13 years and then just recently attended The Arc in Fitchburg and made new friends. Many knew her for being happy, fun loving, gentle and always smiling. Tillie was very much like her mother, kind-hearted, helpful and never complained. She will also be remembered for her love of children and animals and being a very strong woman. Tillie had a nickname "Til", but just recently acquired a new nickname "Glamour Girl". It was the little things in life that gave her much joy. She referred to herself as a very simple girl, but used the word "Honestly" when she meant business. Tillie will always be remembered for her unconditional love, her smile and always making people laugh.
The family would like to that Venture Community Services Group Home of Leominster, UMassMemorial HealthAlliance Hospital , Leominster Campus and UMassMemorial HealthAlliance Hospital Home Health and Hospice for their support, care, kindness and compassion.
Beausoleil
Tillie's Funeral will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anna's Church, 199 Lancaster Street, Leominster. Calling hours will be held from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. Friday morning in the funeral home prior to the funeral.
To Light A Candle or leave a message of condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Matilda "Tillie" Beausoleil, 81
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 30, 2019