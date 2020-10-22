STERLING
Our beloved mother Maureen (McDermott) Shields passed away on October 20th in Gardner Nursing Center. She leaves behind her two daughters Pam Somma and her husband David, and Sally Pollastri and her husband Mike, three sons David Shields and his wife Carol, Patrick Shields and Michael Shields. She leaves behind her three sisters Rita, Judy and Katie, and two brothers Tom and Austin. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren and a great granddaughter. She was predeceased by the love of her life of 64 years her husband Paul, son PJ and brother Jerry.
Maureen was a stay at home mom to her six children. She always said that was the best time in her life. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Maureen's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Gardner Nursing Center for their care and compassion.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, October 24th at 11 am in St. Leo's Church, 128 Main Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. The Richardson Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net View the online memorial for Maureen C. Shields