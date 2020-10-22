1/1
Maureen C. Shields
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STERLING

Our beloved mother Maureen (McDermott) Shields passed away on October 20th in Gardner Nursing Center. She leaves behind her two daughters Pam Somma and her husband David, and Sally Pollastri and her husband Mike, three sons David Shields and his wife Carol, Patrick Shields and Michael Shields. She leaves behind her three sisters Rita, Judy and Katie, and two brothers Tom and Austin. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren and a great granddaughter. She was predeceased by the love of her life of 64 years her husband Paul, son PJ and brother Jerry.

Maureen was a stay at home mom to her six children. She always said that was the best time in her life. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Maureen's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Gardner Nursing Center for their care and compassion.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, October 24th at 11 am in St. Leo's Church, 128 Main Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. The Richardson Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



View the online memorial for Maureen C. Shields

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Leo's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 21, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the Shields family. We spent many wonderful years with Maureen and Paul in Leominster and FL. May they Rest In Peace together. Elmer, Jim & Pam Pulsifer
Jim Pulsifer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved