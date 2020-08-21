1/1
Maureen F.( Mahan) Prescott
Leominster

Maureen Francis (Mahan) Prescott, age 70 of Leominster passed peacefully at home Monday, August 17th, surrounded by her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Representative J. Robert Mahan and Lillian (Armstrong) Mahan.

Maureen is survived by her husband of 50 years, Charles "Chuck" Prescott; Sons, Charles A Prescott and wife Stephanie, Robert Mahan Prescott and wife Chrissie; Grandchildren, David A Prescott and wife Jillianne, Krystiana Prescott, Samantha Prescott, Jonathan Mahan Prescott and Cameron Santino Prescott; Adored great-grandchildren Maddox Moody, Caddigan Maureen Prescott, and Finnley Prescott; Beloved sister, Anne Marie Mahan. Nieces Heidi Fayard and Paula McCloud; Best friends Norma Roberts and Dr. Ted Sprague.

Maureen was a graduate of LHS Class of 1968, after which she worked at Fairlawn Nursing Home until 1976, followed by the Plastics Shops in Leominster, and finally her ideal career of 32 years with Sprague Associates.

Calling Hours

Calling hours for Maureen will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA. Masks and Social Distancing are required.

To leave a message of condolence visit: www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 20, 2020
You are forever missed
