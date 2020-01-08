|
Maureen T. O'Brien of Ayer
AYER - Maureen T. O'Brien, 83, of Ayer, formerly of Reading, Hingham and Centerville, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at her home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Anthony's Church, 14 Phoenix Street, Shirley. Mrs. O'Brien's family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 4-7 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte 2A) Ayer.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 8, 2020