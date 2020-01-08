Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
14 Phoenix Street
Maureen T. O'Brien

Maureen T. O'Brien Obituary
Maureen T. O'Brien of Ayer

AYER - Maureen T. O'Brien, 83, of Ayer, formerly of Reading, Hingham and Centerville, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at her home.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Anthony's Church, 14 Phoenix Street, Shirley. Mrs. O'Brien's family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 4-7 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte 2A) Ayer.

For additional information or to leave an on line condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 8, 2020
