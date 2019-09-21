|
|
of Fitchburg, MA
Fitchburg
Maurice J. Bolduc Jr., of Fitchburg, MA passed away peacefully Wednesday September 11, 2019 in Fitchburg Health Care with his family at his side.
Jr. as he was known was born in Fitchburg, MA, the son of Maurice J. Bolduc Sr. and Blanche ( Morin) Bolduc. He was raised in Fitchburg and lived all of his life there. He attended school in Fitchburg and then in 1955 he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served honorably until 1961 when discharged.
Jr. worked in construction for Gioioso Construction Co. as a heavy equipment operator and supervisor for twenty-five years and retired several years ago.
In retirement he along with his wife Gail enjoyed spending their winters in their home in Florida. He loved fishing and deep sea diving. He attended Our Lady of The Lake Church in Leominster, MA.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Gail M. (Sharrow) Bolduc, his children, Joseph K. Bolduc and wife Christine of Syracuse, N.Y., Paul J. Bolduc and wife Judy of Ohio, Charles J. Bolduc in Florida, David J. Bolduc and wife Noelle in Arizona, his step-daughters Lisa Mooney and husband Michael Crowley of Leominster, MA and Valerie and husband David Low of Leominster, MA, his brother Richard Bolduc and wife Jaew in Texas, John and Theresa Di Massino, seven grandchildren , seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Nancy A. Bolduc – DiMassino and her husband John, and brother Edward Bolduc.
His family would like to extend special thank's to the staff on 3 West at Fitchburg Healthcare and to Beacon Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care.
Bolduc
His funeral will be held on Monday September 23, 2019 with a Mass @ 11a.m. in Our Lady of The Lake Church, 1400 Main St., Leominster, MA. Interment will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery and all are invited to attend. A calling hour will be held @ the funeral home on Monday morning from 9:30 until 10:30. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA, 02481 or online at www.curealz.org.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Owner – Director.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 21, 2019