Maurice J. Goguen, 51 years old of Leominster, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Maurice was born on March 3, 1969 in Leominster, MA to his parents, Joseph Goguen and Cecilia (Maillet) Goguen. He leaves behind his beloved parents, his daughter, Delilah (Green) Henry, his son in law, Jermaine Henry and his granddaughter, Layla Henry. He also leaves behind his big sister, Claudette (Goguen) Smith and his younger brother, Paul Goguen along with his niece, Mallorie Goguen, his godson and nephew, Colton Brown and his nephew, Paul Goguen Jr.
Maurice grew up in Leominster and was commonly known as "Moe." Most recently, he was residing in Quincy, MA where he liked to spend his time in Boston exploring historical museums and monuments. Maurice enjoyed his quiet time at the beach, especially at his parent's Cape cottage in Wareham, MA. He loved learning, reading, writing and traveling.
Maurice took pride in his hard work ethic and extensive skills within construction where he had recently started his own business, Aequus Construction. One his best accomplishments was becoming a licensed Real Estate Agent in 2017 where he recently sold some of his first properties.
Despite his struggles, Maurice never gave up on trying to better himself. He will forever be remembered for his determination and drive to be successful. Maurice loved his family and cherished all the great memories he shared with them. He adored watching his little girl, Delilah grow up and was so happy on the day he got to walk his daughter down the aisle to her loving husband. He glowed during each moment spent with his granddaughter, Layla. Maurice was an organ donor and was able to save two individuals lives at the time of his passing. Maurice will always be remembered for his loving heart, sense of humor and big smile.
Maurice lived by the Latin phrase, Vi Veri Veniversum Vivus Vici meaning: "By the power of truth, I, while living, have conquered the universe".
A funeral service for Maurice will be held on Saturday, July 18th from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster, with a 10 am Mass in St. Cecilia Church, 180 Mechanic St. Leominster. Burial is private. Calling hours in the funeral home are Friday, July 17th fro 5 ~ 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice
