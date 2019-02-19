Maurice J. L. Payette

of Leominster



LEOMINSTER - Maurice J. L. Payette, 94 years old, of Leominster, died Friday, February 15, 2019, at home with his adoring daughter by his side.



Maurice was born December 26, 1924, in Sherbrooke, Quebec, the son of Phydime and Yvonne (Champigny) Payette and came to the United States settling in Leominster in 1955. He leaves his wife of 66 years, Irene R. (Blais) Payette, daughter Lise J. Ashmore and husband Kerry of Leominster, daughter-in-law Denise Payette of Fitchburg, 3 grandchildren, Andrew Payette and wife Ashley, Scott Payette and wife Lauren, Stephanie Payette and wife Amandra, 4 great-grandchildren, Marc, Aiden, Kyla and Cameron. Maurice was predeceased by his beloved son, Marc in 1989.



Maurice was a member of St. Cecilias Church in Leominster. He worked as an Industrial Mechanic at R & M Manufacturing in Leominster, later going to work at Delisle Mfg in Fitchburg. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed gardening. He was known for his kindness, ever present smile and sense of humor.



Maurice's family would like to especially thank VNA Hospice Nurses Laura and Moira, and his care team, "Mo's Angels" Denise, Crystal, Sheri, Alyssa, Stephanie, Hannah and Robin.



PAYETTE - Maurice's funeral will be held on Saturday, February 23rd, at 11 am, in St. Cecilias Church, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster. Burial is private in Sherbrooke, Quebec. There are no calling hours. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster, is assisting the family.