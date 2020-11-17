FitchburgMaurice James Toolin, a retired Senior Principle Engineer from Raytheon IDS, Tewksbury, and a long time resident of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, died after a long fight with cancer on November, 14th, 2020.Maurice is survived by his wife of 39 years, Diane (Amico), his children, Heather, James, & Ryan. Ryan's fiancé Courtney Dawe, Heather's husband, John Chesters, plus numerous relatives in the USA, Scotland and the UK. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Patricia Styles who passed away in the UK, December 2019.Maurice was born in Hartlepool, England on August 14th, 1941 to Sgt. James Toolin (King's Own Scottish Borders-Army) and Elizabeth Garrard Toolin. He attended various institutions both in the UK, Hong Kong, and the USA, graduating in Telecommunications Engineering, with advanced studies in Microwave, Satellite, Radar, and Navigation. After working for the British Government (Foreign Office) for some 18 years seeing service in Hong Kong, Turkey and Germany, a secondment to work with the US Government at Fort Devens in 1977 changed the direction of his life. It was while on this assignment he met Diane who became the love of his life, and eventually they were married in 1981. Working for GTE, General Dynamics, and Raytheon, as an R&D Engineer, Project Engineer & Program Manager, he travelled extensively on various assignments worldwide which included the 1988 Korea Olympic Games, programs in China, Russia, South Africa, Egypt, Pakistan, and Israel to name a few. His work attracted many personal commendations and awards including a USA Patent for the design and implementation of an All Weather Zone Occupancy Detection System for Homeland Security, a Citation of Gratitude from the Government of Israel, a Certificate of Appreciation from the USA Homeland Security's Nuclear Detection Office, and the GTE President's Award.Maurice was a devoted father to his two sons James & Ryan, his daughter Heather in the UK and his three grandchildren, Joseph, Michael, and Connie. He enjoyed vacations which included many ski trips with Diane (the family's ski instructor), plus a most wonderful trip to Italy and Sicily tracing Diane's family roots.After retirement, he became a Docent at the Fitchburg Art Museum (FAM) providing tours and talks to visitors, with the Egyptian Gallery being one of his favorite topics. He also participated in Fitchburg State Universities ALPHA program, giving talks to an adult audience on his many travels and experiences. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.Due to Covid restrictions a private Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church along with a private burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery will be held.A In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered in Maurice's memory to the Healing Garden Cancer Support Center, 145 Bolton Road, Harvard, MA 01451.