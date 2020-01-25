|
Fitchburg
Maurice R. Morin, 82 passed away on Thursday, January 23 in HealthAlliance – Leominster Hospital.
He was born in Fitchburg on November 5,1937 a son of Joseph and Andrea (Babineau) Morin.
Mr. Morin is survived by his wife of 54 years, Beverly (Price) Morin, one son, Gregory Morin and his companion Rebecca Daoust of Ashburnham, one daughter, Lori Holloway and her husband, Michael of Shrewsbury, one brother, Gerard Morin and his wife Gina of Columbia, MO, grandchildren, Michael Holloway Jr., Daniel Holloway, Gregory Morin Jr., Jacob Morin, Kyle Morin and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his sister, Claudette Richards.
Maurice retired from Digital Equipment Corp. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Serra Club Worcester North. He was a eucharistic minister at St. Bernard's Parish often visiting homes to deliver communion.
He was an avid Boston sports fan. One of his greatest enjoyments were attending his grandson's ice hockey games.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday, January 30 in St. Bernards Parish at St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg. Calling hours will be held in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg, on Wednesday, January 29th from 4:00-7:00pm.
Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Serra Club Worcester North, 51 Illinois St., Worcester, MA 01610.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 25, 2020