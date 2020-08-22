1/1
Maximina Wirtz
1931 - 2020
Fitchburg- Maximina "Maxi" (Peña) Wirtz, 88 passed away on Thursday, August 20 in Health Alliance, Leominster Hospital.

Maximina was born on December 17, 1931 in Merida, Venezuela a daughter of Jose and Vitalia (Peña) Pino.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Hubert Wirtz of Fitchburg, daughter, Oly Wirtz of Lawrenceville, NJ, grandchildren, Michael Lowe, Jennifer Lowe, Beverly Madden, Katherine Irizarry, Lily and Dylan Michales. Great grandchildren, Silas Lowe, Micah Lowe. Nieces, Lesly Borges, Maria Borges. Nephew, Jose Borges and great nieces and nephews.

Maxi enjoyed watching Red Sox games with her husband and traveling together. She enjoyed tending to her garden as well as bird watching, and took great pleasure in helping people, family or strangers alike. To many, she was truly an Earth Angel.



Wirtz

Funeral Service and Burial will be private.

Calling hours are from 5-7pm Tuesday, August 25 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



View the online memorial for Maximina Wirtz


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
AUG
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Guest Book

