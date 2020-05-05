May A. (Caron) Lison
1934 - 2020
lifelong resident of Fitchburg; 86

FITCHBURG

May A. (Caron) Lison, 86, of Fitchburg died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Health Alliance – Leominster Hospital.

Mrs. Lison was born in Fitchburg, February 24, 1934 the daughter of Raoul and Flora S. (Lamoureaux) Caron and was a lifelong Fitchburg resident. She was a 1951 graduate of St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School.

For over thirty years, Mrs. Lison worked as a Real Estate Agent at Foster – Healey Real Estate.

She was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Fitchburg. She was very clever with her hands and was quite good at many crafts including quilting, sewing and painting. She also enjoyed reading, traveling, playing cards and an occasional trip to the casino.

She leaves her husband of 63 years, Leo A. Lison; three sons and daughters-in-law, Steven R. and Brenda Lison of Pittsfield, Peter K. and Janice Lison of Salem, NH, Mark L. and Kathy Lison of Billerica; two daughters, Joyce M. O'Quinn of Fitchburg, Marcy A. Leone and her husband, Larry of Fitchburg; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She was predeceased by her brother, Ralph Caron of Westminster and her grandson, Brandon Lison of Pittsfield.

Lison

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420.

The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 5, 2020.
