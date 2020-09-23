June 19, 1918 – September 21, 2020
LEOMINSTER
May Epstein, age 102, died peacefully on September 21, 2020. May was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, great grandmother, great aunt and friend.
May was born and raised in Manchester, NH. She is predeceased by her husband Ralph Sol Epstein. She is the mother of Shelia (married to Roy Hedges) of Granite Shoals, TX, Mitchell (married to Betsy) Epstein of Oxford, CT and mother-in-law to Hilda Epstein of Leominster, MA. She is grandmother to Adrienne, Tracy, Ralph and Loren, Stewart and Marcy and great grandmother of 13.
May is remembered most by her contributions to the Leominster community. She was a fiercely independent businesswoman, which was not the norm in her day. Through her interior design expertise at Economy Paint, her family business, May made people happy by viewing wallpaper books, paint colors, and many other design elements to create amazing design aesthetics for them. Her happiest times were helping customers beautify their homes and she wore the smile to show for it. She continued to work at Economy Paint well into her 90's. Many friends over the years have shared that May exemplified grace, class and style not only in her design advice, but also in her fashion choices.
May was a gifted and talented student and skipped several grades as a child. She was recognized as a talented classical violinist and studied at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, MA. She was committed to her Jewish faith. May directed and sang in the Jewish Choir at the Leominster Synagogue and faithfully went to Friday night services most of her life.
May was an avid gardener and logged many hours into her large front and back yards on Pleasant St. in Leominster. She loved doing needlepoints, visiting Cape Cod, collecting antiques and dolls. May loved being with family, dogs and eating out in restaurants. Her grandkids have fond memories of exploring her intricate home and yard.
Contributions in May's memory may be made to Congregation Agudat Achim, 268 Washington St. Leominster, MA 01453.
The Epstein Family will be having a private burial. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home, Holden.