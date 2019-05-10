Worcester On May 2nd 2019 Mechelle B. Azar passed away and was reunited with her beloved son Boris.



Mechelle was born November 19th 1969 in Leominster, Massachusetts to Joan Rahaim and the late Norman Bessette. Mechelle is the youngest of 8 siblings.



Mechelle grew up in Massachusetts and spent many years living in Florida. She enjoyed bartending, being with her beloved dog Max, watching movies, shopping, and spending time with her family.



Mechelle was the type of person whose loyalty was never a question. She didn't believe in friends, everyone she loved she considered family. She loved whole heartedly and was always there for everyone. Mechelle will be greatly missed and forever loved, but she is finally reunited with her son Boris, whom she missed so dearly.



Mechelle is survived by her mother Joan Rahaim of Winchendon; 7 siblings, Sandra Nicoletti of Winchendon, Thomas Rahaim of Marlborough, Daniel Rahaim and his wife Dawn of Athol, Audra Rahaim of Winchendon, Thomas Bessette, Jamie Bessette, and Gregory Bessette all of Fitchburg; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Mechelle also leaves behind many of her son Boris' friends, whom she considered her family.



Mechelle was predeceased by her father Norman Bessette and her son Boris Velez, II. Mechelle's services will be held Thursday May 16th in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg from 5-8pm, with a burial service to be determined at a later date.







