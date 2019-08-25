|
|
Medio Chiarelli, was born October 21, 1922 in Boylston, the seventh child of Luigi and Chiara Chiarelli. He died April 10, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Lucy Renzi, in 2001.
He leaves behind two sons, Robert of Freeport, NY and Edward of Clewiston, FL, his daughter-in-law Lynn Chiarelli and son-in-law Michael Derison; a brother, John of Fitchburg and two sisters Nina Valera of Boylston and Viola Cosimi of Leominster. He has two grandchildren: Nichole Evans and David Mallett, both of Palm Bay, FL, five great-grandsons, one great-granddaughter, two great-great-granddaughters, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by six sisters: Mary Ragucci, Rosina Renzi, Anita Mazzaferro, Elisabeth Marchetti, Quintina Angellini, Alice Refrigeri, all of Leominster, and a brother, Pasquale, of Boylston.
Medio grew up, along with his 10 other siblings, on "The Farm", the Chiarelli family homestead. He attended Worcester Boys Trade High School. In 1941 he married Lucy Renzi and immediately left for basic training in San Antonio. A U.S. Army veteran in WWII, he served in India and Burma. After contracting malaria, he was flown out of the jungle strapped to the wing of an airplane. He left the Army with the rank of Technical Sergeant. Upon his return he worked most of his life as a molding machine mechanic/foreman and as a part-time cook at The Old Timer's in Clinton and Mt Pleasant Country Club in Boylston. After retiring from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority at the Wachusett reservoir, he worked at Mt Pleasant Country Club as a greens keeper, then moved to Florida in 2004.
Medio was above all kind and generous and will be sorely missed. In the words of one of his nieces he was "wise yet humble, considerate and helpful, humorous and sensitive, just a wonderful man!" We all love you.
Chiarelli
A graveside service will be held on August 27 at 1 pm at the Evergreen Cemetery, 335-359 Main St., Leominster. All arrangements are being handled by the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
View the online memorial for Medio Chiarelli
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 25, 2019