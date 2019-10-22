Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Meghan M. (Dumont) Bray


1987 - 2019
Meghan M. (Dumont) Bray Obituary
of Ashburnham

ASBHURNHAM

Meghan M. (Dumont) Bray, 31 of 89 Fitchburg Road, Ashburnham, died Sunday, October 20, 2019.

She was born in Fitchburg, on October 21, 1987, the daughter of Michael E. and Teresa M. (Bates) Dumont.

Meghan grew up in Ashburnham and graduated from Oakmont High School with the Class of 2006.

She worked as a Paraprofessional at Overlook Middle School for the past several years.

Meghan was a loving generous and caring person who adored her children who were her whole world. She enjoyed camping at Cape Cod, kayaking and spending time outdoors with her children, family and friends. She also loved horseback riding.

She leaves her three children, Jamison Bray, Lacie Bray and Benjamin Bray; her parents, Michael E. and Teresa M. Dumont of Ashburnham; her brother, Michael Dumont and his wife Monica and their son Harrison of Townsend; her maternal grandmother (Mimi), Maria Bates of Leominster; her paternal grandmother, Rita Dumont of Worcester; aunts and uncles, her aunt and godmother, Cathie Leblanc and her husband (Meghan's godfather) John of Brewster; Patty McKay and her husband David of Winchendon, Tom Bates of Virginia Beach, VA; Bob Bates and his wife Diane of Lancaster, Jane Desjardins and her husband Steve of Fitchburg, Joyce Cocuzza and her husband Matt of Punta Gorda, FL, Debra Dumont of Punta Gorda, FL; and many cousins and good friends.

She was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, Louis Dumont and by her maternal grandfather, Norman Bates.

Bray

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Denis Church, 85 Main Street, Asbhurnham. Burial will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Mack Family Funeral Home, 105 Central St., Gardner.

For more information or to sign our online guest book please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.

Mack Family Funeral Home 105 Central St., Gardner is directing arrangements.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 22, 2019
