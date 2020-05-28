Melba R. (Graham) Myles
1942 - 2020
Leominster

Melba R. (Graham) Myles, 77, passed away on May 24, 2020 in the Lifecare Center of Leominster. Melba was born in Forrest City, Arkansas on August 10, 1942, a daughter of the late Odell and Doveanna (Pye) Graham. Always a vibrant and social woman, Melba was a member of the Red Hat Society, where she would enjoy gathering with friends. She enjoyed meeting new people and was outgoing and welcoming. Melba loved Bingo, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She was also an active member of the New Patriots Christian Congregational Church in West Fitchburg. She will be greatly missed.

Melba is survived by her loving husband of over 50 years, Oscar C. Myles; her beloved children, Elizabeth Smith, Michael Myles and wife Brenda, Loretta Algarin, Felicia Myles, Oscar B. Myles and wife Patricia, Shawn Myles and wife Michelle, LaSonya Myles-Hall, twenty grandchildren and many great grandchildren, whom she adored. She is also survived by her sisters, Doris Roper, Azzie Graham, and Quincy Koone, and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother Odell Graham, Jr., and her two sisters, Lucille and Dolores Graham.

Myles

Funeral services will be held privately



View the online memorial for Melba R. (Graham) Myles


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
