Leominster
Mercy A. (Lanza) Malo, 94, of Leominster, died peacefully, July 6, 2020, with her family by her side in Life Care Center of Leominster, where she had been a resident for 3 years. She was born June 6, 1926, in Leominster, daughter of the late Francesco and Maria Lanza. Mercy was a dedicated mother, grandmother, nonnie, great grandmother and aunt. Her greatest joy was her family. Babysitting her nieces and nephews, and especially her grandchildren, teaching them how to make Italian Cookies and recipes, and sharing her love. In her younger years her house was always full of relatives and friends enjoying her hospitality, especially during the holidays.
Mercy leaves her children; Cheryl Roy and her husband Norman, Francis Malo and his wife Pegi, along with her grandchildren; Melissa Roy, Vincenzo Malo, Gabriella Malo, Dominic Malo and her great granddaughter, and namesake, Victoria "Mezia" Roy, along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and her extended family and friends at Life Care Center.
She was predeceased by her husband, Paul B. Malo, June 3, 2009, her brothers; Mario Lanza, who died on the beaches of Normandy, John Lanza, Dominic Lanza and sisters; Mary Lindgren and Theresa Bratkon.
Mercy's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to All of the Life Care Family for their compassion, care and love during her time there.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 12:00 noon in St. Leo's Church, 128 Main Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A calling hour will be held 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, MA.
Flowers are welcomed or a donation in Mercy's memory may be made to: Life Care Center of Leominster, ATT: Activities Dept., 370 West Street, Leominster, MA 01453.
