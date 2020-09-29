LEOMINSTER
Michael A. Crawley, 62 years old, of Leominster, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the Keystone Nursing home in Leominster after a long fought battle with cancer.
Mike was born on January 20, 1958 in Leominster, MA; to the late Richard and Jeanne Crawley. He attended local schools and graduated from Leominster High's CTE Tool and Die program. Mike spent all of his life working in the Tool and Die industry and was employed at Built Rite Tool and Die where he worked for the last several years.
Mike was predeceased by his loving wife Donna in 2018. He is survived by his son Todd Crawley of Milford, daughter Christy Crawley of Leominster, sister Michelle Glover and husband Robert of Baldwinville, grandchildren Kayden Byington, Cam Rendon, Ava Crawley & Lilly Crawley. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces nephews and cousins. Mike's family was most important to him and always came first.
Mike was an avid golfer and one of the first active members of the Franco American Club which has played out of The Woods of Westminster since 1999. He enjoyed his summers in Maine, where he had a seasonal camper for more than 20 years. Mike was also a loyal New England sports fan, but was the number 1 fan and supporter to his grandchildren. He spent his weekends at the rink watching hockey games, and would never miss a dance recital or the opportunity to play with his grandchildren.
Mike will forever be remembered by his friends and family as a dedicated family man who had a love- hate relationship with his golf game.
Mike's funeral will be held on Thursday, October 1st from the Richardson Funeral Home 106 West St. Leominster, with a funeral mass at 11am in St. Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic St. Leominster. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours in the funeral home are Wednesday evening, September 30th from 5 - 7pm. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
