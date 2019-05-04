of Ashby; 76 Ashby Michael A. Manzello, 76, of Ashby, passed away on the evening of April 25th after battling an illness. Michael grew up in Leominster, MA; son of Salvatore Manzello and Bernadine Lenz, stepson to Josephine Zilli-Manzello. He later settled in Ashby, MA with his wife Joyce, and their children Greg, Robert, Mark and David. Michael taught at Winchendon, MA Elementary school for more than 20 years, where he treated his students like one of his own, including taking a few into his home. One of his favorite past times was riding on his mower and cutting his vast lawn in which he took great pride. His greatest joys were his 6 grandchildren and his dog, Jojo.



Michael leaves behind his siblings; a sister, April, brothers; Alan, Paul and Patrick.



'He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death' or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away" Rev 21:4. Manzello A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 11th, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Glenwood Cemetery, Main Street, Ashby, MA 01431.



To Light A Candle, Sign his Guestbook or Leave A Message of Condolence, visit www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.







View the online memorial for Michael A. Manzello Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary