Westminster
Michael David Albert, 58, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home after complications from cancer.
Michael leaves his daughter, Michelle Lynn Albert of Georgia; his father, Clifford H. Albert, Jr, his stepmother, Elena Albert and his mother, Judith Richard Honkala; one sister, Barbara Jane Albert; one nephew, Jacob Clifford Albert; his adopted nephews, Jordan Edward Albert and Ruyan George Albert and his foster nephews, Luis, Ethan, and Riley.
Michael is predeceased by his brother, Mark Clifford Albert and his stepfather, William J. Richard. He was born in Fitchburg on November 30, 1961. Michael was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Fitchburg.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Michael's name to Our Savior Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 459, Westminster, MA 01473.
The Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA has been entrusted with Michael care.
